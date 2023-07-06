Calgary police seek help to identify ATM break-in suspect

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed responsible for a series of ATM, and safe break-ins throughout Calgary and southern Alberta.
Since May 2023, the Calgary Police Service say they received eight reports of break-and-enters involving an unknown man, who was captured on CCTV footage breaking into safes and ATM machines at several banks.
There were an additional seven reports originating in various southern Alberta communities.
In a statement Thursday, police said it is believed the suspect, who uses an e-scooter, gains entry by either smashing through glass with a hammer or using an angle grinder or cement saw to cut through doors and fences.
The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black face-covering, blue jeans, gloves, dark-coloured shoes and a black backpack.
If the suspect is spotted, the public is advised not to approach them, and immediately contact the police.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Comments