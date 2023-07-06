Menu

Canada

Calgary police seek help to identify ATM break-in suspect

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 7:34 pm
Police say the suspect uses an e-scooter, and gains entry by either smashing through glass with a hammer or using an Angle Grinder or cement saw to cut through doors and fences.
Calgary police say a suspect uses an e-scooter and gains entry to banks by either smashing through glass with a hammer or using an angle grinder or cement saw to cut through doors and fences. Handout / Calgary Police
Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a man believed responsible for a series of ATM, and safe break-ins throughout Calgary and southern Alberta.

Photos of the suspect are available on the City of Calgary Newsroom.
Photos of the suspect are available in the City of Calgary Newsroom. Handout / Calgary Police Service

Since May 2023, the Calgary Police Service say they received eight reports of break-and-enters involving an unknown man, who was captured on CCTV footage breaking into safes and ATM machines at several banks.

There were an additional seven reports originating in various southern Alberta communities.

Do not approach the suspect if seen and contact police immediately.
Do not approach the suspect if seen and contact police immediately. Handout / Calgary Police Service

In a statement Thursday, police said it is believed the suspect, who uses an e-scooter, gains entry by either smashing through glass with a hammer or using an angle grinder or cement saw to cut through doors and fences.

Break-and-enter suspect arrested after standoff in North Vancouver

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black face-covering, blue jeans, gloves, dark-coloured shoes and a black backpack.

If the suspect is spotted, the public is advised not to approach them, and immediately contact the police.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact 1-800-222-8477. Handout / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Brazen robbery at Victoria jewelry store caught on video
