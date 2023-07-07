Regina organization seeks support for Moose Jaw counselling, mental health services

As provincial funding expired, the Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is reaching out to the public to help continue operations for its Moose Jaw satellite office.

The RSAC Moose Jaw location, based at Moose Jaw Family Services, has been funded through the Saskatchewan Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund since 2020. The operations provide specialized mental health supports for those impacted by sexualized violence, especially children and youth.

The RSAC public education and outreach coordinator said there is a great need for mental health services in the Moose Jaw region and funding this program will keep its doors open for those in need.

“We would really just like to raise awareness that we exist in the satellite office in Moose Jaw,” said Chantelle Priel. “We are mainly looking for community donations and donors right now. We are always actively seeking funding from types of grants … about 30 per cent of our waitlist is Moose Jaw residents and we’ve seen in the last year that our waiting list grew 20 per cent.”

According to a release, approximately 70 per cent of the clients RSAC works with in Moose Jaw are under the age of 18.

Tara Jones from the Moose Jaw Family Services stresses the importance of keeping the sexual assault centre operational which is essential for their community.

“This is important because a lot of people can’t afford counselling at a private centre where it might be outside of their financial ability,” Jones said. “The sexual assault centre offers free counselling for anyone that falls within their category. It’s something that might not be available in any other way and accessible to so many community members.”

According to a release, RSAC has also been working with the Moose Jaw Police Services to expand the Victims Advocate Case Review (VACR) program, which works to identify and address the root causes of case attrition through reviewing police-reported sexual assault files and providing feedback to enhance consistency, accuracy and appropriate survivor treatment in justice response.

In an email response, the province stated in 2020-21, the RSAC received $18,974 from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund on a one-time basis.

“All applicants are advised at the outset that there should be no expectation of ongoing funding, which allows applicants to make alternative plans if a program or project requires funds beyond the current allocation,” according to the statement.

For more about the RSAC and their work in Moose Jaw, contact RSAC Public Education and Outreach Coordinator.