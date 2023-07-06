Elks look to right their ship on the road against the Riders

The Elks will look to exact some revenge Thursday as they visit the Riders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

The Edmonton Elks opened their 2023 CFL regular season schedule on June 11 at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Elks had numerous chances to win the game, including three cracks at the Riders one yard line, but came up short losing 17-13.

The Elks are still looking for their first win of the season. Their 0-4 start is their worst since the 2010 season. The Riders come in to Thursday’s game off a bye week and have a 2-1 record.

The Elks will end a tough stretch which saw them play three games in 12 days, including a 26-7 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks last week in our nation’s capital.

The Elks could only produce 253 yards of offence and one offensive touchdown which came from recevier Maurice Ffrench. The Elks rookie was the best player on the field for the green and gold as he caught six passes (eight targets) for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Elks allowed 375 yards of offence including 208 rushing yards. The Elks have given up at least 100 yards rushing in each of their first four games have given the most rushing yards on average per game with 164.

LISTEN: Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on dealing with an 0-4 start with a young football team

After starting Jarret Doege last week in Ottawa, the Elks will turn back to Taylor Cornelius as their starting quarterback on Thursday. Cornelius was pulled during the Elks 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonaust after going 14 of 18 for 135 yards passing and one touchdown. Cornelius, who has 440 passing yards this season to go with two touchdowns and one interception, said sitting was tough but he did his best to stay positive knowing his chance would come again at some point.

“As a player, you always want to be out there on the field with your guys competing to win a football game,” Cornelius said. “That was a coaches decision, I didn’t know when the opportunity was going to be but felt like it was going to happen at some point and it obviously happened this week.”

LISTEN: Edmonton Elks QB Taylor Cornelius speaks about returning as the starter and what he tried to gain by watching from the sidelines

The Elks placed two more players on their six-game injured list. Canadian linebacker Enock Makonzo is out of action with a foot injury while Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John will miss time with a hand injury. Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko was signed on Monday and will dress for Thursday’s game. Canadian linebacker Woodly Appolon has been placed on the one-game injured list with a knee injury.

Two Canadian linebackers were signed this week in Jordan Reaves and Mike Dubiusson and both will play on Thursday. American defensive lineman Daniel Ross missed last week’s game in Ottawa with a cut foot but will return on Thursday. American defensive lineman Darel Middleton will be placed back on the practice roster. Tre Ford will be added to the roster as the third quarterback behind Jarret Doege and Cornelius, while Khalil Tate moves to the practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Mario Villamizar)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Philip Grohovac, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, David Foucault

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kyran Moore, Maurice Ffrench, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis (Jake Ceresna-designated nationalized American *), J-Min Pelley (Designated National), Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis Dwayne Thompson, Mark McLaurin, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated national layer or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A designated American (DA) is a non-starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Riders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 5:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Mosaic Stadium in Regina will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.