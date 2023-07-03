Edmonton Elks name Cornelius starting QB against the Riders on Thursday

The Edmonton Elks gave the ball to a promising yet inexperienced quarterback last week on Ottawa as Jarret Doege and the offence couldn’t maintain any consistency in a 26-7 loss to the Redblacks.

Head coach Chris Jones will now turn to his most experienced quarterback on Thursday in Regina as Taylor Cornelius will start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“We’re going to start Taylor, Doege will backup, and Tre (Ford) will be number three,” Jones said. “We’ve simplified the game plan and we’re going to try and play as fast as we possibly can. If you saw the energy here at practice it was really impressive. I can assure you that there are some teams that didn’t practice as fast as we did today and I’m proud of that.”

Cornelius was pulled in the third quarter of the Elks 43-31 loss at home to the Toronto Argonauts after putting up his best numbers of the season going 14 of 18 for 135 yards passing and throwing for one touchdown pass.

Doege had a minimal amount of success against the Redblacks last Friday going 19 of 33 for 223 yards passing throwing for one touchdown and three interceptions.

“Yeah, it’s always tough not to be out there when you want to be out there,” Cornelius said. “Obviously, I felt Jarret handled the situation very well.”

Cornelius didn’t want to discuss the reasons why he was pulled against the Argos after putting up his best numbers of the season. Trying to take something positive out of being pulled is a challenge but Cornelius says the positive will be not being pulled from a game again.

“I don’t want to be in that position against and don’t give them (coaching staff) the opportunity do that.”

Corneius this season has passed for 440 yards, two touchdown passes, one interception, and has 61.5 per cent completion rate.

Keep it simple

When a team is off to an 0-4 start, the danger of over-thinking can enter in to the equation. After all, it’s a team that is having trouble protecting the quarterback with 16 sacks allowed. The Elks are having trouble running the football with Kevin Brown and are having trouble stopping the run on defence. Chris Jones says simplifying the game plan will hopefully have a positive effect on his team Thursday.

“I think playing faster is the key,” Jones said. “So if reducing what we’re doing on our play card is needed, that’s what we’re going to do. Let’s go back to what we do well and find as many of those as we possibly can.”

Also keeping spirits high after an 0-4 start is a challenge but Jones says it’s all about facing reality and finding a way to change it.

“We have to face where we’re at and there are no four-win games coming up,” Jones said. “Five, six, or seven weeks ago nobody in that room thought we were a bad football team. We have to get back to the things that we do well, let them play fast, and keep them enjoying being around one another.”

Lineup changes coming

The Elks signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko on Monday who will be thrust into the lineup on Thursday against the Riders. Boyko will start at right tackle in place of Josiah St. John who is nursing a hand injury. Boyko, a second round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2014 CFL Draft, played 15 games with the Lions in 2019 and eight games with the Riders in 2021. Boyko played under current Elks offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells in Saskatchewan so stepping in right away won’t be an issue for the 30 year old.

“I hope to bring some sort of veteran presence, I’ve played tackle in the CFL and other leagues,” Boyko said. “I feel I can add some pointers, help the guys, and add some depth. Coach Sorrells and I have a relationship and I have the utmost respect for him and he gave the call asking me to come up so I’m honoured to come play for him.”

Boyko most recently was with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL. He’s played most of his career in the American football system going back to his college days in UNLV. The Saskatchewan native says he will need a bit of time to adjust to the Canadian game with the yard of the ball.

Boyko’s presence in the lineup on Thursday will keep the Elks with four Canadian starters along the offensive line which is needed as American tackle Andrew Garnett will remain out with an abdominal injury.

Canadian linebacker Enock Makonzo left practice early with a foot injury leaving his status for Thursday’s game up in the air. The Elks did sign a linebacker on Monday bringing back Canadian Jordan Reaves who played eight games last season for the Elks. Fellow linebacker Woodly Appolon is dealing with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross missed last Friday’s game in Ottawa after cutting his foot in the morning of the game, he will be healthy enough to play on Thursday.

630 CHED will have live coverage of Thursday’s game between Elks and Riders starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 7 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium in Regina.