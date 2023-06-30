Elks still chasing their 1st win of CFL season after losing 26-7 to Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Tyrie Adams picked up his first career win in his first CFL start Friday night as the Ottawa Redblacks defeated the Edmonton Elks 26-7.

Adams finished the game 14 for 20 for 185 yards and one touchdown. He also had 31 yards rushing.

Jarret Doege also made his first CFL start but didn’t fare as well, going 19 for 33 for 214 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off three times and sacked four in the loss.

It had been 640 days since Ottawa last won at TD Place. The last win was also against the Elks — a 34-24 victory on Sept. 28, 2021.

With the win, Ottawa improves to 1-2-0 on the season while Edmonton falls to 0-4-0.

Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Elks got on the board in the third quarter on a drive that started with an unfortunate punt by Richie Leone that allowed Edmonton to start its drive from midfield.

Five plays later Doege connected with Maurice Ffrench for a three-yard TD pass. Edmonton’s two-point conversion attempt failed leaving it trailing 16-6 late in the third quarter.

Ottawa extended its lead on the next drive with a 41-yard field goal from Lewis Ward, his fourth of the game, making it 19-6. Jake Julien picked up a single for the Elks with a deep punt.

The Redblacks scored their second offensive TD of the game — and season — midway through the fourth quarter when Demontre Tuggle ran the ball in nine yards for his first career TD. Adams made a solid block on the play as Ottawa took a 26-7 lead.

The Redblack had a solid opening half.

They opened the scoring after taking advantage of defensive pass interference on Siaosi Mariner and turned it into a 35-yard field goal 10 minutes into the game.

Just over one minute later Ottawa took a 10-0 lead when Marco Dubois took an Adams pass 54 yards for the first offensive TD of the season.

A pair of 51 and 15-yard field goals by Ward in the second quarter completed the Redblacks’ scoring in the opening half.

Edmonton is back in action next Thursday against Saskatchewan, while Ottawa heads to Hamilton to take on Hamilton next Saturday.

