Edmonton Elks turn to Jarret Doege at QB in Ottawa on Friday

Looking for their first win of the season, the Edmonton Elks (0-3) will turn to first-year quarterback Jarret Doege Friday in a road matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2).

Doege came into last week’s 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after starter Taylor Cornelius was pulled, and after Kai Locksley fumbled the ball on his one and only play of the game. Doege went 9 of 11 for 163 yards passing and shook off a pick-six to throw two touchdown passes to receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau, which included an 84-yard pass and run play.

It’s a quick initiation for Doege, who only dressed for his first game last week but has impressed the coaching staff ever since a strong second quarter against the Calgary Stampeders in the first pre-season game where he passed for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Elks head coach Chris Jones says he still has faith in Cornelius but feels the offence needs a spark and Doege is capable of providing it.

“It was tough, but we’ve gone three solid games — and offensively, we’ve not really lit up the scoreboard with some good players,” Jones said. “It’s time for us to see what another man would bring that had a very good camp.

“All the numbers should point to the fact that he should do a very good job.”

Listen below: Elks head coach Chris Jones speaks with 630 CHED's Morley Scott on the decision to start Jarret Doege.

Last week Doege showed the ability to erase a bad moment when threw an interception and bounced back. Doege says he learned much from his first CFL regular season outing.

“Be confident in my preparation, because I think that’s why I had success because of the way I’ve prepared,” Doege said.

“Just learning the speed of the game in a real-game situation in real time and against a real opponent.”

Listen below: Elks quarterback Jarret Doege speaks about his preparation as starter for this week against the Redblacks.

Elks roster notes

Doege will not have the services of receiver Eugene Lewis who has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list with a knee injury.

Jones said Lewis could be out longer than six games. Maurice Ffrench will play his first CFL game. Ffrench was strong in the pre-season, recording 162 receiving yards in two games and scoring one touchdown.

Martez Ivey will play his first game in 2023 at left tackle, replacing Andrew Garnett who is on the one-game injured list with an abdominal injury.

Fullback Tanner Green is on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury. His spot will be taken by the recently signed Mario Villamizar.

Former U of A Golden Bears linebacker Josiah Schakel will play his first game with the Elks on special teams as Luke Burton-Krahn will miss time with a calf injury.

Quarterback Khalil Tate will handle short-yardage plays with the release of Kai Locksley on Monday.

Linebacker Mark McLaurin will draw in to start at safety with defensive lineman Tobi Antigha being placed on the practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Jarret Doege

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Mario Villamizar)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kyran Moore, Maurice Ffrench, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis (Jake Ceresna-Designated nationalized American *), J-Min Pelley (Designated National), Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis Dwayne Thompson, Mark McLaurin, Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

Listen to Friday’s game live on 630 CHED

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks on 630 CHED, starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 4 p.m. The opening kickoff from TD Place in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.