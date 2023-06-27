Jarret Doege takes 1st team reps with Edmonton Elks on Tuesday

The number one topic heading into Edmonton Elks practice on Tuesday was who would start at quarterback on Friday in Ottawa against the Redblacks.

First-year player Jarret Doege took the majority of first team reps at practice. Following practice, Chris Jones was keeping his cards close when he was asked who would start at quarterback on Friday.

“Jarret took a lot of snaps today but we will have both of them ready.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones was asked who will start at QB in Ottawa on Friday

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU2741969517

The other quarterback is Week 1 starter Taylor Cornelius, who was pulled in the 3rd quarter of the Elks’ 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after going 14 of 18 for 135 yards passing and one touchdown pass. Kai Locksley would see only one snap after fumbling the football. Enter Jarrett Doege, who impressed in his debut appearance in the CFL. Doege went nine of 11 for 163 yards passing, two touchdown passes, and one interception.

Story continues below advertisement

Doege was fourth on the Elks’ depth chart to start the season. Now he’s throwing to the first team group of receivers and getting to know them very fast.

“I think it’s important to get the timing down with the starting receivers who I haven’t got to throw to them a lot,” Doege said. “We got a bunch of dudes who can go that are starting for us right now. Whoever starts at quarterback, our goal is to get the ball in their hands and let the go and make plays.”

QB Jarret Doege on taking the majority of first team reps on Tuesday in practice

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU2741969517

Jones was impressed with Doege in his debut appearance, apart from his interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Jones says Doege checks a lot of boxes.

“He can get the offence in and out of the huddle and does a real nice job of managing the game,” Jones said. “He’s got a lot starter qualities and has a lot of moxie to him.”

3:24 BC Lions dominate home opener at BC Place Saturday

Geno a no go?

Whoever starts at quarterback on Friday will hope to have the chance to throw to Eugene Lews. On Tuesday, Lewis missed practice because of a knee injury according to the Elks injury. Chris Jones says Lewis’ status for Friday is “to be determined.” Left tackle Andrew Garnett missed practice because of an abdominal injury. Martez Ivey will get his first action on Friday and start in Garnett’s place.

Story continues below advertisement

Elks bring back Tate

With the release of Kai Locksley on Monday, the Elks brought back quarterback Khalil Tate who played in one pre-season game but was released at the end of training camp. Chris Jones says Tate will handle short-yardage plays on Friday in Ottawa.

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks from our nation’s capital starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m., the opening kick-off from TD Place in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m.

4:49 ‘Cleats of Strength’ adding enchantment to Elks home games