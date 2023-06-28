Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks’ Lewis out Friday at Ottawa and could be for much longer

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted June 28, 2023 9:40 pm
Edmonton Elks receiver Eugene Lewis has the ball punched out near the Argos goal line. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Eugene Lewis (87) loses the ball while crossing the line against theToronto Argonauts during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks were dealt a severe blow on Wednesday as the injury report revealed Geno Lewis will be out for Friday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks because of a knee injury.

It’s not known exactly when Lewis suffered the injury but a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor suggests Lewis could be out long-term.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis was the prized free-agent signing of the Elks and leads the team in receiving with 200 yards in three games and has scored one touchdown.

The Elks will start Maurice Ffrench in Lewis’ place, Ffrench enjoyed a productive pre-season with over 100 yards receiving and one touchdown and hope to make a difference with hte Elks who are looking for their first win of the season in Week 4.

“I want to bring a spark to the team,” Ffrench said. “Being someone they can count on early so throughout the game we can keep the energy high in the offence, help out our defence, and put points on the board. When we come back to Edmonton, we want to come back with a W.”

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks from our Nation’s Captial starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m., the opening kick-off from TD Place in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton Elks2023 CFL SeasonEugene LewisEugene Lewis injuredMaurice French
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content