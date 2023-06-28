Elks’ Lewis out Friday at Ottawa and could be for much longer

The Edmonton Elks were dealt a severe blow on Wednesday as the injury report revealed Geno Lewis will be out for Friday’s road game against the Ottawa Redblacks because of a knee injury.

It’s not known exactly when Lewis suffered the injury but a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor suggests Lewis could be out long-term.

I don’t know at this point if the knee injury to Lewis will keep him out for the full 6 games but this is brutal news. #Elks #CFL https://t.co/2GJjiGp84y — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) June 29, 2023

Lewis was the prized free-agent signing of the Elks and leads the team in receiving with 200 yards in three games and has scored one touchdown.

The Elks will start Maurice Ffrench in Lewis’ place, Ffrench enjoyed a productive pre-season with over 100 yards receiving and one touchdown and hope to make a difference with hte Elks who are looking for their first win of the season in Week 4.

“I want to bring a spark to the team,” Ffrench said. “Being someone they can count on early so throughout the game we can keep the energy high in the offence, help out our defence, and put points on the board. When we come back to Edmonton, we want to come back with a W.”

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks from our Nation’s Captial starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m., the opening kick-off from TD Place in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m.