‘Targeted’ shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood leaves 1 in hospital

The Surrey RCMP are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one man in hospital.

Mounties said officers were called to reports of shots fired near 158 Street and 80 Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Police believe the incident involved one group of men shooting at another group of men, and said the victim fled in a vehicle.

He was located on Fraser Highway near 148 Street, and taken to hospital and is expected to survive. The victim is “well-known” to police and believed to be in the drug trade, Mounties said.

Police believe the two groups knew one another and that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.