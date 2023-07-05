Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Targeted’ shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood leaves 1 in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 11:11 pm
Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to a shooting in Guildford Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video to a shooting in Guildford Wednesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Surrey RCMP are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one man in hospital.

Mounties said officers were called to reports of shots fired near 158 Street and 80 Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Click to play video: 'RCMP searching for 2 suspects in high-profile shooting of Surrey gurdwara president'
RCMP searching for 2 suspects in high-profile shooting of Surrey gurdwara president

Police believe the incident involved one group of men shooting at another group of men, and said the victim fled in a vehicle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was located on Fraser Highway near 148 Street, and taken to hospital and is expected to survive. The victim is “well-known” to police and believed to be in the drug trade, Mounties said.

Police believe the two groups knew one another and that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
ShootingSurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey shootingsurrey gangsurrey gunfireKnown To PoliceMan shot SurreySurrey drug trade
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content