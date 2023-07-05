Mill Creek in Kelowna to undergo more flood-mitigation work

Send this page to someone via email

A Central Okanagan creek that’s prone to flooding will undergo more mitigation work this month.

On Monday, construction will start on the second phase of the Mill Creek flood protection project, with work expected to continue into next spring.

The six-year project began in 2021 and has a $10-million price tag.

1:47 Mill Creek flood protection project underway in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says the goal is to reduce potential flooding from the airport to Okanagan Lake while also improving riparian conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“This phase of the project includes the raising of the dikes at both the north and south sides of the upgraded diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail, east of Dilworth Drive,” said utilities planning manager Rod MacLean.

“During a major flood event, this will create a head pond that will slow down the flow of the creek water and improve the safety and effectiveness of the diversion.”

However, the city noted that some tree loss will occur during the project. Specifically, it said tree removal will begin July 20 and last approximately three weeks.

2:07 Lumby area residents disappointed by lack of flood prevention help

The city noted that a pre-clearing bird nesting survey will also be completed by a professional biologist prior to any onsite tree removal.

To make up for cutting down trees, the city said it will implement a 3-1 ratio of trees being replanted on-site.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to the replanting efforts, we recognize the importance of supporting local bird species and their habitat,” said MacLean. “So we will also be installing nest boxes within suitable areas to support nesting and breeding.”

1:12 Highway repairs for 2021 B.C. flood damage at $250M to date

In total, 260 replacement trees and 7,000 riparian shrubs will be planted.

MacLean said the city and the Okanagan Nation Alliance will also be implementing several fish habitat improvements.

During construction, the city said a detour will be in place for the Okanagan Rail Trail, and that minor pedestrian trails in the area will be closed for safety reasons during construction.