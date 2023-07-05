Menu

Crime

Woodstock police service dog dies in line of duty

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2023 4:53 pm
Woodstock Police Service announced K9 unit dog Taz died in the line of duty on July 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Woodstock Police Service announced K9 unit dog Taz died in the line of duty on July 3, 2023. Woodstock Police Service
A Woodstock police dog died in the line of duty earlier this week due to ingesting drugs.

Woodstock police say the K9 unit responded to a call to assist Stratford police with a drug-related investigation Monday. While conducting the search, service dogs Taz and Striker both appeared to ingest drugs.

Police say Narcan was administered to both animals as they were rushed to a veterinarian clinic, where Taz was pronounced deceased. Striker remained at the clinic under observation, and police say he has made enough progress to return home Wednesday.

Taz joined the Woodstock police in 2021 for training and was officially deployed in 2022. While young, Woodstock police say Taz had developed into an outstanding detection dog and assisted in numerous arrests related to drugs and weapons investigations and numerous missing persons investigations.

“PSD Taz was well loved and cared for and will be greatly missed by his family, the entire Woodstock Police Service, his K9 friends and all of the groomers, vets and therapists who worked closely with him,” said Woodstock Police Service in a statement.

Police say the individuals involved in the investigation that led to Taz’s death have been arrested and charged by Stratford police.

