U.S. News

Man allegedly steals forklift from Lowe’s, fatally runs over woman at Home Depot

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 5:35 pm
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, allegedly broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and stole a forklift on Sunday. View image in full screen
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, allegedly broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and stole a forklift on Sunday. Getty / Charles County Sheriff's Office
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a forklift from a home improvement store and used it to run down a 73-year-old woman.

According to investigators in Waldorf, Md., Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and stole a forklift on Sunday.

Police say he rammed the forklift through the back gates of the store and then drove over to a nearby Home Depot parking lot and allegedly drove the piece of equipment into the car of Gloristine Pinkney, who was having a nap in the vehicle.

Pinkney, startled, exited the car and began to run away.

“Brown followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her, and then stole the victim’s car and fled,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said Pinkney was found dead when officers investigating the Lowe’s burglary noticed the forklift near the Home Depot and went to investigate.

Later that day, after following leads, authorities said they found the victim’s vehicle near Brown’s home.

Police said Pinkney and Brown did not know each other.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges. He is being held at the local detention centre without bail.

