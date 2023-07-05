Man wanted for Edmonton homicide may be in B.C.; RCMP ask for assistance

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are warning that a man suspected of killing a woman in Edmonton in 2021 may be in the Surrey, B.C., area.

Bith Gattang Chuol is wanted on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, kidnapping, break and enter, and extortion in relation to the death of 29-year-old Vanessa Silva.

The 24-year-old is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Chuol is described as about six feet four inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The RCMP said he has ties to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Manitoba.

Silva’s remains were discovered in a burnt-out vehicle on Sept. 15, 2021 near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221 in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton, according to police.

The following May, 25-year-old Cordell Kennedy from Edmonton was arrested in connection with the death, and in February 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Chuol.

Those who have information about Chuol’s whereabouts are asked to contact local police or the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.