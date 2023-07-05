Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for Edmonton homicide may be in B.C.; RCMP ask for assistance

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 5, 2023 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ian Gainer sentenced to life in south Edmonton motel murder of Lisa Arsenault'
Ian Gainer sentenced to life in south Edmonton motel murder of Lisa Arsenault
It was an emotional day in an Edmonton courtroom. The family of Lisa Arsenault once again relived the horrific details leading up to her death at a motel on Gateway Blvd. Nearly three years later, the man responsible, Ian Gainer, has now been sentenced to life in prison. Sarah Komadina has more – Feb 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP are warning that a man suspected of killing a woman in Edmonton in 2021 may be in the Surrey, B.C., area.

Bith Gattang Chuol is wanted on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, kidnapping, break and enter, and extortion in relation to the death of 29-year-old Vanessa Silva.

The 24-year-old is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said 24-year-old Bith Gattang Chuol wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, extortion and breaking and entering. View image in full screen
Police said 24-year-old Bith Gattang Chuol may be in Surrey, B.C. Chuol is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, extortion, and breaking and entering. Supplied by RCMP

Chuol is described as about six feet four inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The RCMP said he has ties to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Manitoba.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Silva’s remains were discovered in a burnt-out vehicle on Sept. 15, 2021 near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221 in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton, according to police.

The following May, 25-year-old Cordell Kennedy from Edmonton was arrested in connection with the death, and in February 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Chuol.

Those who have information about Chuol’s whereabouts are asked to contact local police or the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

More on Crime
Alberta RCMPEdmonton crimeBC RCMPEdmonton homicideStrathcona County RCMPVanessa SilvaBith Gattang Chuol
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content