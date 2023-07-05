Support worker defrauds senior over years, tries to appoint herself as beneficiary: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

A support worker defrauded a senior over years, fraudulently obtaining goods and cash, and also tried to change the victim’s powers of attorney to appoint herself as a beneficiary, Peel police allege.

Peel Regional Police said Wednesday that investigators from their Fraud Bureau arrested and charged a Mississauga woman in relation to a fraud that occurred over multiple years.

Police said a senior who required additional support hired the accused as a home support worker to help him with cooking and cleaning.

Between July 2019 and November 2022, the suspect accessed the man’s finances and using his cheques and credit card purchases, obtained cash and goods valued at around $83,682, police said.

“The suspect also attempted to change the victim’s powers of attorney to list herself as a beneficiary,” police said.

“The victim’s family was alerted and contacted Peel Regional Police.”

Forty-four-year-old Feroza Hotaki has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, identity fraud, two counts of uttering forged documents and four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Aug. 4.

“When hiring a home support worker, it is crucial to do a background check, including a criminal record check. Check and verify their skills, qualifications and references,” police said.