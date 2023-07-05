Menu

Canada

Florida man and former head monk at N.S. monastery pleads guilty to voyeurism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 5'
Global News Morning Halifax: July 5
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges dating back to the time he served as head monk at a Cape Breton Buddhist monastery.

Jack Hillie is accused of observing or recording a person in a circumstance where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy, between December 2020 and November 2021, when he was head monk at Gampo Abbey monastery, in Pleasant Bay, N.S.

He entered his guilty plea via video call in Port Hawkesbury provincial court earlier this week, but he will attend his sentencing in person on Nov. 7.

In a civil lawsuit filed last month in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Christopher Longoria of Texas alleges he was secretly filmed while taking a shower in November 2021 at Gampo Abbey.

Trending Now

The civil suit claims that Hillie allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower and that the monastery was negligent in failing to protect the privacy of its residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Longoria’s Halifax-based lawyer, Basia Sawinski, said in June that other complainants may come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.

