Lawsuit claims man filmed in shower at Cape Breton monastery

Send this page to someone via email

Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.

Plaintiff Christopher Longoria alleges he was video recorded while taking a shower in November 2021 at Gampo Abbey monastery, where he was living and working.

The lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia says the monastery and its umbrella organization — Shambala Canada Society — are liable for the privacy violations of their employee and negligent in failing to protect residents’ privacy.

The claim alleges the video camera belonged to head monk Jack Hillie.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Attempts to reach Hillie, Gampo Abbey monastery and Halifax-based Shambala Canada Society were not immediately successful.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.