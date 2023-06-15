Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawsuit claims man filmed in shower at Cape Breton monastery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: June 14'
Global News at 6 Halifax: June 14
Global News at 6 Halifax from June 14, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.

Plaintiff Christopher Longoria alleges he was video recorded while taking a shower in November 2021 at Gampo Abbey monastery, where he was living and working.

The lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia says the monastery and its umbrella organization — Shambala Canada Society — are liable for the privacy violations of their employee and negligent in failing to protect residents’ privacy.

The claim alleges the video camera belonged to head monk Jack Hillie.

Trending Now

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Attempts to reach Hillie, Gampo Abbey monastery and Halifax-based Shambala Canada Society were not immediately successful.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

More on Canada
Supreme Court of Nova ScotiaCape Breton monasteryGampo Abbey monasteryprivacy violationsShambala Canada Society
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content