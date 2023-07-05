Victim hospitalized after being attacked with stick during robbery in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a victim was attacked with a stick outside of a store during a robbery in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.
They say officers were called to the area around Erb Street West and Churchill Street shortly before 2 p.m. after a robbery had been reported.
The officers soon discovered that a man had approached the victim inside a store and demanded cash.
The man then followed the victim outside the store and attacked him with a stick, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The 38-year-old victim, who resides in Waterloo, was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment.
Police found the attacker nearby a short time later and arrested him. He is facing a charge of robbery and assault causing bodily harm.
