Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Langley, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 7:18 pm
Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Langley, B.C.
A man charged with second-degree murder over a fatal shooting in Winnipeg last week was arrested in Langley, B.C. on June 22. Police say he's now been transported back to Manitoba.
A man accused of murder in Winnipeg has been returned to Manitoba after police arrested him in Langley, B.C. last month.

British Columbia’s gang-focused Combined Forces Special Investigation Unit arrested Shiv Austin Harper, 20, at a home in the Fraser Valley community on June 22, on a second-degree murder warrant.

Winnipeg police allege Harper fatally shot 21-year-old Tristan James Reynard Asham in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2022.

Police said the men knew one another.

Homicide investigators in Winnipeg said the two men “and their two respective groups became involved in a confrontation that escalated to a physical fight” during which Harper pulled out a gun and shot Asham in the upper body.

Community activist calls for changes, after Winnipeg sets homicide record

Police and paramedics arrived at the home in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s McDermot Avenue and performed CPR but weren’t able to save him.

Investigators later learned that Harper had fled to B.C., and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Harper remains in custody and is facing weapons charges along with the murder charge.

Police in Winnipeg continue to seek witnesses and video, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

 

HomicideMurderSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderCombined Forces Special Enforcement UnitCFSEU-BCLangley MurderWinnipeg murder arrestwinnipeg suspect b.c.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

