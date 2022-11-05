Police identify victim in Winnipeg’s 45th homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The identity of the 21-year-old victim in the city’s 45th Homicide has been released by Winnipeg police.

His name was Tristan James Raynard Asham.

Winnipeg has now recorded more than the total number of homicides in 2019, which was 44.

On Saturday, the police announced the discovery of a homicide victim in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at 2:20 a.m. in response to reports of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found Asham man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was given emergency care and taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made yet and Winnipeg Police Service Constable Claude Chancy says his death marks a new benchmark for the city.

“It’s nothing that we’re obviously proud of to hold here in Winnipeg. We need to keep in mind that, there’s a lot of people that are suffering some trauma from the loss of these individuals, and that becomes our foremost concern,” he told Global News.

Earlier this month, Const Jay Murray told Global News that high levels of violent crime were placing a strain on police resources.

“There’s been a general rise in levels of violence that we really haven’t seen before,” Const. Murray said Oct. 3, after announcing the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Homicide Unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).