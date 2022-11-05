Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Winnipeg bus shelter, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Winnipeg bus shelter.

On Saturday at midnight, officers received a report of the alleged assault from the Winnipeg Southwest Rapid Transitway (Chancellor Drive/Pembina Highway).

Officers met the victim in the hospital. She had several lacerations and injuries to her upper body.

Investigators say the victim was sitting inside the bus shelter when a man approached her with a large kitchen knife.

He then allegedly threatened her and demanded she removes her clothes, at which point she was then physically and sexually assaulted, investigators say.

An arriving bus interrupted the assault and the suspect ran away with some of the victim’s belongings, according to police.

Police are looking for the suspect described as 30 years old and 5’6” to 5’8” with a thin build and short black hair.

He was seen wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt and dark-coloured joggers.

Anyone who may have been in the area or observed anyone matching the suspect’s description is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).