Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Winnipeg bus shelter, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 5:40 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. SDV

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Winnipeg bus shelter.

On Saturday at midnight, officers received a report of the alleged assault from the Winnipeg Southwest Rapid Transitway (Chancellor Drive/Pembina Highway).

Officers met the victim in the hospital. She had several lacerations and injuries to her upper body.

Investigators say the victim was sitting inside the bus shelter when a man approached her with a large kitchen knife.

Click to play video: 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivor supports'
Sexual Assault Awareness Month and survivor supports

He then allegedly threatened her and demanded she removes her clothes, at which point she was then physically and sexually assaulted, investigators say.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An arriving bus interrupted the assault and the suspect ran away with some of the victim’s belongings, according to police.

Police are looking for the suspect described as 30 years old and 5’6” to 5’8” with a thin build and short black hair.

He was seen wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt and dark-coloured joggers.

Anyone who may have been in the area or observed anyone matching the suspect’s description is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Sexual Assault Location, Nov. 5, 2022
Sexual Assault Location, Nov. 5, 2022. WPS
CrimeSexual AssaultwinnipegWPSPembina HighwayBus ShelterWinnipeg sexual assaultWinnipeg bus shelterChancellor Drivewinnipeg bus shelter sexual assault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers