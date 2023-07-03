BC Ferries parking frustrations high on July long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries remain very busy Monday as weekend travellers continue to return home.

On Sunday, the company says more than 48,000 people travelled on one of the three main routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, in almost 14,000 vehicles.

One of the biggest issues this past weekend appeared to be finding parking at the main terminals.

On Monday morning, BC Ferries said customers are still strongly encouraged to take public transit or get dropped off and picked up at the major terminals, as parking is either not available or very limited.

In Tsawwassen, there was no parking available at the terminal as of noon Monday. There was also no parking available at Horseshoe Bay as of noon Monday. Swartz Bay terminal only has 20 per cent parking available as of noon Monday.

Frustrations were high among travellers over the weekend with many people deciding to park illegally.

“So many frustrated passengers,” marketplace worker Anu Singh said Saturday. “They keep on honking at each other, they keep on swearing at each other. People are not having patience these days… and this is making that terrible.”

BC Ferries told Global News on Saturday that anyone who parked at a terminal and received a $98 ticket they should contact customer care.

All travellers are encouraged to check the conditions on their route if they do not have a reservation for a sailing.

BC Ferries said its website is experiencing “intermittent slowness” on the schedule page and online booking system, which may continue Monday.

The Coastal Celebration, which was out of service this weekend, causing more delays and back-ups with other ferries having to carry the load, did begin sea trials Monday morning.

While the July long weekend is very busy, the August long weekend is the busiest of the year, according to BC Ferries.

Passengers hope parking issues and vessel repairs do not add to any frustrations on the August long weekend.

— With files from Julia Foy