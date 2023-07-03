Menu

Fire

Man dies in hospital after Brampton, Ont. basement unit fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 12:29 pm
A Brampton Fire and Emergency Services truck. View image in full screen
A Brampton Fire and Emergency Services truck. File / Global News
An 80-year-old man has been pronounced dead in hospital after a fire in the basement of a Brampton home.

Emergency services were called to a home in the Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate area just after 2 p.m. on Sunday for a fire.

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, Peel police Const. Tyler Bell said firefighters had retrieved an elderly man from the basement unit of a home. He was found without vital signs, but medics were able to regain a pulse on scene.

The 80-year-old man was pronounced dead in the hospital, however, police confirmed to Global News on Monday morning.

The blaze was the second fatal fire in Brampton over the Canada Day long weekend.

Early on Saturday morning, fire crews were called to another fire around Balmoral Drive and Bralamea Road. That fire resulted in the death of a woman, injuries to a man and the arrest of a third person.

