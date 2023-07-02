Menu

Fire

Brampton, Ont. house fire sends 1 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 3:18 pm
A fire truck is seen in Brampton, Ont., in this photograph. View image in full screen
A fire truck is seen in Brampton, Ont., in this photograph. Global News
A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a house fire in Brampton. Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the fire had broken out at a home in the Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate area just after 2 p.m.

Police said a man had been taken to hospital in serious condition.

The blaze is the second serious fire in Brampton over the Canada Day long weekend.

Early on Saturday morning, fire crews were called to another fire around Balmoral Drive and Bralamea Road. That fire resulted in the death of a woman, injuries to a man and the arrest of a third person.

The public was warned of a large emergency response in the area.

More to follow … 

