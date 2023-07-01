Menu

Fire

Fatal fire at Brampton, Ont. home early Saturday now under control

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 10:47 am
A fire official and police officer talk at the scene of a fatal house fire in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Jan.20, 2022. View image in full screen
A fire official and police officer talk at the scene of a fatal house fire in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Jan.20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One person died in an overnight fire in Brampton, officials say.

Brampton Fire said crews were called to a two-alarm blaze at a home near Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road early Saturday.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. and that two people were pulled from the home.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 a.m., while a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Now

On Saturday morning, firefighters had the situation under control. Brampton fire said they would remain at the scene on fire watch.

