Fatal fire at Brampton, Ont. home early Saturday now under control

One person died in an overnight fire in Brampton, officials say.

Brampton Fire said crews were called to a two-alarm blaze at a home near Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road early Saturday.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. and that two people were pulled from the home.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 a.m., while a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Saturday morning, firefighters had the situation under control. Brampton fire said they would remain at the scene on fire watch.