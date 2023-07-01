Fatal fire at Brampton, Ont. home early Saturday now under control

One person died in an overnight fire in Brampton, officials say.
Brampton Fire said crews were called to a two-alarm blaze at a home near Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road early Saturday.
Peel Regional Police told Global News the fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. and that two people were pulled from the home.
A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 a.m., while a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Trending Now
On Saturday morning, firefighters had the situation under control. Brampton fire said they would remain at the scene on fire watch.
More on Toronto
Comments