Alberta RCMP investigating death of missing elderly couple

Alberta Mounties are investigating the death of a missing elderly couple from Red Deer.

According to an RCMP news release, 63-year-old Beverly Lampert and 82-year-old Richard Vanderbroek were last seen on Wednesday, June 21. The release said the couple is believed to have been traveling together in a white Chevrolet Colorado toward Cranbrook, B.C.

Both Lampert and Vanderbroek require medication that “likely” needed to be renewed, the release said.

Police said they were expected to return on Sunday, June 25.

On Saturday, Mounties said the couple was found dead. An RCMP spokesperson told Global News police are investigating the incident but couldn’t say if it was being considered suspicious at this time.