Canada

New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal, organizers say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
Montreal pro-Palestinian activists say they’ve set up a new encampment at the Université du Québec à Montréal, as nearby McGill University prepares to go to court to clear the protest camp that has been on its grounds since April 27.

Solidarité pour les droits Humains des Palestiniennes et Palestiniens says in a news release that UQAM is joining the international student movement in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters are demanding their university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose all its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government abolish plans for a diplomatic office in Israel.

They also want McGill to withdraw its request for a court order to clear the encampment on its lower field.

In a judicial application for an injunction dated Friday, McGill framed its request around sanitary concerns and what it described as the “risk of violence and intimidation.”

The university will ask a judge on Monday to order the protesters to stop camping on or occupying McGill grounds, and to authorize Montreal police to assist the school in dismantling the encampment if called upon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

