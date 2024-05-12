Menu

Canada

Smoke from northeastern B.C. raises concerns for Alberta air quality

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson'
Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson
The town of Fort Nelson in northeastern B.C. is eerily quiet this evening, evacuated because of a wildfire that erupted last night and quickly threatened the town. Alissa Thibault reports.
Smoke from wildfires in northeastern B.C. prompted Environment Canada  to issue a special air quality statement across Alberta on Saturday.

According to the alert, smoke is expected to return for most of northeastern Alberta on Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

However, conditions should begin to improve Sunday night for most of the province.

Conditions are likely to remain poor through Monday and possibly Tuesday for northwestern Alberta.

Environment Canada is urging everyone to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke by reducing or stopping outdoor activities if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if feeling unwell.

