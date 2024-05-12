Smoke from northeastern B.C. raises concerns for Alberta air quality

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke from wildfires in northeastern B.C. prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement across Alberta on Saturday.

According to the alert, smoke is expected to return for most of northeastern Alberta on Sunday.

However, conditions should begin to improve Sunday night for most of the province.

Conditions are likely to remain poor through Monday and possibly Tuesday for northwestern Alberta.

Environment Canada is urging everyone to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke by reducing or stopping outdoor activities if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if feeling unwell.