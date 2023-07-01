Critical tornado warning issued for Mountain View County, Alta.

See more sharing options

A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado. The tornado is located near Didsbury and is moving southeast at 40 km/h.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall may also occur.

Areas affected include:

Mountain View County

Didsbury

Olds

Carstairs

A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes,” the alert read.

More information about the alert can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.