National

Critical tornado warning issued for Mountain View County, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 4:09 pm
A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. Riley Wiebe/Contributed
A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado. The tornado is located near Didsbury and is moving southeast at 40 km/h.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall may also occur.

Areas affected include:

  • Mountain View County
  • Didsbury
  • Olds
  • Carstairs
A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A critical tornado warning was issued for Mountain View County, Alta. on Saturday afternoon. Buffy Marie Pompetti/Global News

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes,” the alert read.

More information about the alert can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

