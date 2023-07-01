Evacuation order issued in northern B.C. due to massive wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for the Germansen Landing and 12-mile areas as a nearby wildfire continues to grow.

BC Wildfire Service officials said wind conditions and dry fuels are leading to a southerly growth.

Crews are in the area working the fire.

“Crews will continue to triage structure protection needs south of the Big Creek fire along the Thutade Forest Service Road near Germansen Landing,” BC Wildfire Service staff said in a report.

“Crews are also forward planning to develop containment line locations south of the fire in Omenica Park.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire is an estimated 32,671 hectares and is considered out of control.

View image in full screen Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Strong winds are expected to last the entire weekend with minimal rainfall in the forecast.

The order was issued by Takla First Nation, BC Parks, and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“Because of the danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order for all residents and lands in the Germansen Landing and 12 Mile area, accessed off Thutade Forest Service Road (FSR), including the North Takla Lake 12 Reserve,” district staff said in a release.

“Additionally, lands accessed by the Germansen Lake Mainline FSR, including areas of the Omineca Provincial Park and private resource operations west of Germansen Lake.”

A number of tips have been given by the district:

If you need transportation assistance from the area, please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you must.

If you require assistance for livestock, please call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

All evacuees are requested to register at the reception centre located at the Vanderhoof Municipal Arena at 340 Columbia St. East or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 778-916-1995.

On Friday, the province also issued a warning, asking all people within the province to take extra care during the long weekend, regarding preventing wildfires.

People are reminded to obey fire bans and restrictions, and have an emergency plan prepared as conditions can change rapidly.

Hot and dry conditions mean much of the province is under a high to extreme fire danger rating.

Since April, more than 500 wildfires have burned over 9,600 square kilometres of land in B.C.