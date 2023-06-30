Menu

Crime

Victim in Burnaby home invasion homicide identified as 19-year-old man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:57 pm
Ryan Nagy was found with injuries that ultimately proved fatal in a home on 17 Avenue in Burnaby on June 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Ryan Nagy was found with injuries that ultimately proved fatal in a home on 17 Avenue in Burnaby on June 29, 2023. IHIT
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in a reported home invasion in Burnaby on Thursday.

In a media release Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 19-year-old Ryan Nagy of Burnaby was found with ultimately fatal injuries at a home in the 7600-block of 17 Avenue around 7 a.m.

At the time, Burnaby RCMP said they were responding to a report of a home invasion.

RCMP are investigating the death of a man in the aftermath of a home invasion on Thurs. June 29, 2023, in Burnaby, B.C. An injured woman was also found at the home and police believe the incident was targeted. View image in full screen
Members of the RCMP and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigate the death of a man in the aftermath of a home invasion on Thurs. June 29, 2023, in Burnaby, B.C. An injured woman was also found at the home and police believe the incident was targeted. Nic Amaya/Global News

An injured woman was also found at the home but is expected to survive.

“We believe this was a targeted incident,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

“We’re asking that anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Nagy, to contact IHIT immediately, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Anyone with information, or who was either in the neighbourhood between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. or has video shot in the area at that time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

