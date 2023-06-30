Victim in Burnaby home invasion homicide identified as 19-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in a reported home invasion in Burnaby on Thursday.

In a media release Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 19-year-old Ryan Nagy of Burnaby was found with ultimately fatal injuries at a home in the 7600-block of 17 Avenue around 7 a.m.

At the time, Burnaby RCMP said they were responding to a report of a home invasion.

View image in full screen Members of the RCMP and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigate the death of a man in the aftermath of a home invasion on Thurs. June 29, 2023, in Burnaby, B.C. An injured woman was also found at the home and police believe the incident was targeted. Nic Amaya/Global News

An injured woman was also found at the home but is expected to survive.

“We believe this was a targeted incident,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

“We’re asking that anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Nagy, to contact IHIT immediately, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Anyone with information, or who was either in the neighbourhood between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. or has video shot in the area at that time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.