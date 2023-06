Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to a home in Burnaby, B.C. where a man was found dead and a woman was found injured on Thursday morning.

RCMP received a call about a home invasion around 7 a.m. on 17th Avenue between Canada Way and Mary Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Thursday it believes the incident to be targeted.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.