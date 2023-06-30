RCMP launch search for suspect in Portage la Prairie kidnapping, assault case

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Manitoba say they are searching for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault case in Portage la Prairie.

On Friday at 12:30 a.m. RCMP was notified of a 16-year-old girl who had been assaulted and then abducted by an 18-year-old man from a home in Portage la Prairie. Police say the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police say the man went to the home on 10th Street NW and assaulted the girl before placing her in his vehicle. As the man was leaving, a threat was made that he was armed with a firearm, which witnesses say they had seen in his vehicle earlier in the evening.

Officers went to the home and were told that the man was believed to be heading to Winnipeg.

Police received a description of the vehicle and provided it to neighbouring RCMP detachments as well as Winnipeg police.

At 1 a.m. RCMP say they saw a vehicle matching the description driving eastbound on Highway 1. As it entered Headingley, police attempted a traffic stop but the suspect did not stop for police and a pursuit was initiated which continued on into Winnipeg where police eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Patrols continued but the suspect vehicle was not found.

Winnipeg police provided help with patrol units and checked several addresses of interest which led to the victim being found unharmed at 5 a.m. at an address on Strathcona Street.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Cayden Lathlin and they are asking anyone who sees him to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

RCMP continues to investigate.