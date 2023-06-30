Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP launch search for suspect in Portage la Prairie kidnapping, assault case

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 4:42 pm
18-year-old Cayden Lathlin.
18-year-old Cayden Lathlin. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Manitoba say they are searching for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault case in Portage la Prairie.

On Friday at 12:30 a.m. RCMP was notified of a 16-year-old girl who had been assaulted and then abducted by an 18-year-old man from a home in Portage la Prairie. Police say the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police say the man went to the home on 10th Street NW and assaulted the girl before placing her in his vehicle. As the man was leaving, a threat was made that he was armed with a firearm, which witnesses say they had seen in his vehicle earlier in the evening.

Officers went to the home and were told that the man was believed to be heading to Winnipeg.

Police received a description of the vehicle and provided it to neighbouring RCMP detachments as well as Winnipeg police.

Story continues below advertisement

At 1 a.m. RCMP say they saw a vehicle matching the description driving eastbound on Highway 1. As it entered Headingley, police attempted a traffic stop but the suspect did not stop for police and a pursuit was initiated which continued on into Winnipeg where police eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Trending Now

Patrols continued but the suspect vehicle was not found.

Winnipeg police provided help with patrol units and checked several addresses of interest which led to the victim being found unharmed at 5 a.m. at an address on Strathcona Street.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Cayden Lathlin and they are asking anyone who sees him to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

RCMP continues to investigate.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPManitobaAssaultRural CrimeAbductionPortage la Prairie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content