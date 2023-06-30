Woman charged after apartment door set on fire in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested in connection with an arson investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 18 at around 2:50 a.m., two women attended an apartment in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Police said the women entered the elevator in the lobby. Officer said one of the women was carrying a gas can.

According to police, the women got off the elevator and allegedly set fire to the door of an apartment.

Officer said the women fled the area in a 2016 black Lincoln MKC.

Police said two people were inside of the apartment at the time of the incident, but were not injured.

Officers said on Friday, a 34-year-old woman from Toronto surrendered to police.

She has been charged with possession of incendiary material for arson, arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property, disguise with intent, mischief endangering life, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Another 23-year-old woman was previously charged in connection with the incident.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.