Boat stolen from Kelowna home, witnesses sought

Thieves made off with a boat and trailer Thursday and Kelowna Mounties are asking the community to report on what they may have seen.

A 21-foot 1998 beige Regal with a green stripe around it, along with its trailer, were stolen from the 800 block of Academy Way, on June 29.

The licence plate of the boat is unknown.

“It’s important to keep key information such as licence plate numbers, serial numbers, and distinctive descriptions of your belongings. These details can assist the police in locating and returning stolen property,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

The Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with dash camera footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity on that night to contact 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36789.