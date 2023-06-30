Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boat stolen from Kelowna home, witnesses sought

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 2:28 pm
A 21-foot 1998 beige Regal with a green stripe around it and trailer was stolen from the 800 block of Academy Way in Kelowna on June 29. View image in full screen
A 21-foot 1998 beige Regal with a green stripe around it and trailer was stolen from the 800 block of Academy Way in Kelowna on June 29.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thieves made off with a boat and trailer Thursday and Kelowna Mounties are asking the community to report on what they may have seen.

A 21-foot 1998 beige Regal with a green stripe around it, along with its trailer, were stolen from the 800 block of Academy Way, on June 29.

The licence plate of the boat is unknown.

Click to play video: 'Boat, bikes stolen in Coldstream theft captured on video'
Boat, bikes stolen in Coldstream theft captured on video

“It’s important to keep key information such as licence plate numbers, serial numbers, and distinctive descriptions of your belongings. These details can assist the police in locating and returning stolen property,”  Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone with dash camera footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity on that night to contact 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36789.

More on Crime
Kelowna RCMPConst. Mike Della-PaoleraCentral Okanagan Crime1998 Beige Regal21-foot 1998 Beige Regal800 block of Academy Wayboat theft in kelowna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content