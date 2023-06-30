Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 30'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 30
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 30.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Opening day of the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, National Fishing Week, Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon and dealing with bugs in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

An eclectic mix of musicians at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Live music hits the stage as the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival gets underway in Saskatoon.

The festival is being held at a new venue in Victoria Park after years of being staged at the Bess Gardens.

Chantal Wagner speaks with JazzFest executive director Shannon Josdal for a look at this year’s lineup.

Click to play video: 'Eclectic mix of musicians at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival'
Eclectic mix of musicians at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Casting a line during National Fishing Week

For some it’s yet another reason to take part in a sport they already know and love; for others, it’s an opportunity to try fishing for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

People are being encouraged to connect with their inner angler during National Fishing Week.

Mike Melnik with the Canadian National Sportfishing Foundation joins Chris Carr to explain how people can get involved in the week.

Click to play video: 'Casting a line during National Fishing Week'
Casting a line during National Fishing Week

Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

Thousands of people are expected at River Landing to celebrate Canada Day.

The day-long celebration ends with a bang with Jay Semko performing before the fireworks display.

Shad Ali looks at what people can expect when they come to the celebrations on July 1.

Click to play video: 'Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon'
Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

Dealing with bugs in yards and gardens

Trending Now

From aphids to cankerworms and ants, being proactive is the key to dealing with bugs in yards and gardens.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at the best ways to deal with bugs and insects in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Dealing with bugs in yards and gardens'
Dealing with bugs in yards and gardens

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 30

A hot start to the long weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, June 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 30'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 30
Canada DayFishingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersSaskatchewan Jazz FestivalJazzfestCanada Day SaskatoonNational Fishing Week
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content