Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 30

Opening day of the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, National Fishing Week, Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon and dealing with bugs in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

An eclectic mix of musicians at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Live music hits the stage as the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival gets underway in Saskatoon.

The festival is being held at a new venue in Victoria Park after years of being staged at the Bess Gardens.

Chantal Wagner speaks with JazzFest executive director Shannon Josdal for a look at this year’s lineup.

2:05 Eclectic mix of musicians at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Casting a line during National Fishing Week

For some it’s yet another reason to take part in a sport they already know and love; for others, it’s an opportunity to try fishing for the first time.

People are being encouraged to connect with their inner angler during National Fishing Week.

Mike Melnik with the Canadian National Sportfishing Foundation joins Chris Carr to explain how people can get involved in the week.

4:14 Casting a line during National Fishing Week

Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

Thousands of people are expected at River Landing to celebrate Canada Day.

The day-long celebration ends with a bang with Jay Semko performing before the fireworks display.

Shad Ali looks at what people can expect when they come to the celebrations on July 1.

3:47 Gearing up for Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

Dealing with bugs in yards and gardens

From aphids to cankerworms and ants, being proactive is the key to dealing with bugs in yards and gardens.

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at the best ways to deal with bugs and insects in Garden Tips.

3:41 Dealing with bugs in yards and gardens

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 30

A hot start to the long weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, June 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.