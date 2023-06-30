N.S. says sick notes from doctors now needed less by workers. Here’s how.

Send this page to someone via email

Feeling under the weather for a day? In Nova Scotia, your boss can’t ask for a sick note anymore.

As of July 1, Nova Scotia employers can no longer request a sick note unless an employee is absent for more than five working days, or has already had two absences for illness within the previous 12 months.

The change is part of the Medical Certificates for Employee Absences Act, which the legislature passed in the spring.

As well, when employees do indeed need a sick note for their employer, now they can turn to other health-care professionals to write it.

Changes to the act allow providers like nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists or social workers to provide notes.

“Our healthcare professionals should spend their valuable time providing care, not doing paperwork,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, in a Friday release.

Story continues below advertisement

“By reducing unnecessary administrative tasks like writing sick notes, we free up time for doctors and other healthcare providers to help more Nova Scotians get the healthcare they need, faster.”

1:51 N.S. ER physician says strain remains as we head into summer

It’s estimated, according to the province, doctors spend 50,000 hours a year writing sick notes.

Employees should also be aware the labour standards division of the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has the right to investigate and address complaints about requests for sick notes.