Health

Nova Scotia bill targets medical paperwork, aims to reduce number of sick notes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia offering nurses bonuses to keep them from leaving health system'
Nova Scotia offering nurses bonuses to keep them from leaving health system
Nova Scotia is offering big bonuses to nurses who choose to stay in the province. The premier says money isn’t everything, but it is a way to help keep people working in the health-care system. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, some nurses could receive a $20,000 incentive to stay here.
Nova Scotia’s health minister says legislation tabled today will increase access to health care in the province by reducing paperwork.

Michelle Thompson says the bill will make it easier for health professionals from other provinces to practise in Nova Scotia by eliminating some administrative burden and associated costs.

Thompson says this bill will get rid of some application and licensing fees that cost anywhere from $200 to $2,000 and are paid by physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other regulated medical professionals who move to Nova Scotia from elsewhere in Canada.

This bill would also limit the ability of employers in Nova Scotia to require sick notes from their staff, meaning sick notes could only be asked of employees who have been off work for more than five days or who have already had two absences for illness within the previous 12 months.

A provincial spokesperson said reducing the need for sick notes is expected to save 50,000 hours of physicians’ time per year, freeing them up to focus on more important work.

Click to play video: 'SMU creating new health data training program'
SMU creating new health data training program

As well, Thompson says the tabled legislation would streamline the process of how regulated medical professionals expand their scope of care in order to provide more services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

