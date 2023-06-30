‘Nostalgia Strikes’: Calgary artist creates free outdoor bowling alley

Send this page to someone via email

This summer brings a brand new way for Calgarians to get out for some fun in the sun.

It comes in the form of a small outdoor bowling alley at Deerfoot City Mall.

Calgary artist Tyler Lemermeyer created the alley, which features three lanes, along with some modifications to make the sport suitable for all ages.

“It has rubbery balls, not the really big heavy balls – they’re a little bit more fun to play with for kids,” Lemermeyer said. “The best part is there are no gutters for your ball to go in.”

Young players also enjoy a break in another area.

“We’re using plastic pins, so they’re a little bit lighter than normal, weighed down with some water,” Lemermeyer said. “Once you mow down the pins, you have to go down the lane and reset them yourself.”

Lemermeyer’s bowling alley is a new addition to Deerfoot City’s annual summer outdoor ‘Block Party’ zone, which also features a small roller rink.

“The name for this piece is ‘Nostalgia Strikes,’” Lemermeyer said. “It’s got a retro diner theme, so bright colours.”

Luke Hui, 8, enjoyed the colours and other aspects of the outdoor alley while bowling there with his family.

“I like it because the balls are easy to roll,” Hui said.

‘Nostalgia Strikes’ and other ‘Block Party’ attractions will remain and open free of charge until Sept. 10.