Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lynx Air president and CEO Merren McArthur to step down in September

By Staff Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 6:45 pm
Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur, one of the first women to head a national commercial airline in Canada, poses for a portrait in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The airline announced McArthur is stepping down in September 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur, one of the first women to head a national commercial airline in Canada, poses for a portrait in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The airline announced McArthur is stepping down in September 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lynx Air says president and CEO Merren McArthur is stepping down for personal reasons.

The Calgary-based airline says its founding CEO will continue in the role until the end of September to allow time to find her replacement.

Lynx Air says McArthur led the airline to its first flight launch in April 2022, and through a successful first year of operations.

Board chair Bill Franke says in a press release that McArthur saw the airline’s launch and rapid growth during one of the most challenging periods in aviation history.

McArthur says it has been a great privilege to lead at Lynx Air, but that it’s time for her to return to her family in Australia.

The budget airline has been expanding, announcing two new routes for the summer earlier this year.

Advertisement
Related News
CalgaryAviationResignationCanadian AirlineLynx AirCanada aviationMerren McArthur
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content