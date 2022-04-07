Menu

Canada

Lynx Air launches maiden voyage from Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2022 3:15 pm
Lynx Air made its inaugural flight Thursday, April 7, 2022 out of Calgary destined for Vancouver. View image in full screen
Lynx Air made its inaugural flight Thursday, April 7, 2022 out of Calgary destined for Vancouver. Global News

Lynx Air made its inaugural flight Thursday, the latest entrant into Canada’s increasingly crowded budget airline market.

The ultra-low-cost carrier’s Boeing 737 Max jetliner took off from Calgary on Thursday and was set to land in Vancouver later in the morning.

Read more: Low-cost airline Lynx to offer Calgary, Halifax flights out of Hamilton

Chief executive Merren McArthur says Calgary-based Lynx, formerly known as Enerjet, aims to operate nearly 90 flights a week on nine routes by June and close to double the number of trips by August, all within Canada.

Several ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) have been beefing up since the summer in preparation for a clash with Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. — and with each other — particularly for domestic flights and sun destinations.

Read more: Enerjet rebrands itself as Lynx Air, plans to take flight in early 2022

Flair Airlines was down to one aircraft a year ago, but expects to have 20 737s in its fleet by the end of June as the Edmonton-based airline adds routes from Victoria, B.C., to St. John’s, N.L.

Meanwhile, WestJet budget subsidiary Swoop continues to expand, unveiling nine new routes out of Edmonton in November.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
