Lynx Air made its inaugural flight Thursday, the latest entrant into Canada’s increasingly crowded budget airline market.

The ultra-low-cost carrier’s Boeing 737 Max jetliner took off from Calgary on Thursday and was set to land in Vancouver later in the morning.

Chief executive Merren McArthur says Calgary-based Lynx, formerly known as Enerjet, aims to operate nearly 90 flights a week on nine routes by June and close to double the number of trips by August, all within Canada.

Several ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) have been beefing up since the summer in preparation for a clash with Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. — and with each other — particularly for domestic flights and sun destinations.

Flair Airlines was down to one aircraft a year ago, but expects to have 20 737s in its fleet by the end of June as the Edmonton-based airline adds routes from Victoria, B.C., to St. John’s, N.L.

Meanwhile, WestJet budget subsidiary Swoop continues to expand, unveiling nine new routes out of Edmonton in November.