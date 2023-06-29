New Westminster stabbing leaves woman in hospital

See more sharing options

A stabbing in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday has left one woman in hospital.

New Westminster police are keeping tight-lipped on the incident, but said police found the victim after being called to a home in the 400-block of Carnarvon Street just after noon.

The woman was rushed to hospital.

“At this point in the investigation the victim’s state is still being assesses, so we can’t share any further information about her at this point,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

Police would not say whether a suspect was in custody, but in a media release said it did not believe there was an “increased risk” to the public.

“At this point in the investigation our major crime unit is gathering evidence and we’re not able to speak to any details about the suspect at this point,” Leaver said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430.