Crime

New Westminster stabbing leaves woman in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 6:47 pm
New Westminster police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman in hospital.
New Westminster police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman in hospital. Global News
A stabbing in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday has left one woman in hospital.

New Westminster police are keeping tight-lipped on the incident, but said police found the victim after being called to a home in the 400-block of Carnarvon Street just after noon.

The woman was rushed to hospital.

“At this point in the investigation the victim’s state is still being assesses, so we can’t share any further information about her at this point,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

Police would not say whether a suspect was in custody, but in a media release said it did not believe there was an “increased risk” to the public.

“At this point in the investigation our major crime unit is gathering evidence and we’re not able to speak to any details about the suspect at this point,” Leaver said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430.

Helpful citizen is attacked and stabbed on Granville Street

 

 

CrimeStabbingNew WestminsterNew Westminster PoliceNew Westminster crimeMajor CrimeNew Westminster stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

