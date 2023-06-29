Suspect sought after 4 sexual assaults reported at Canada’s Wonderland

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after four sexual assaults were reported at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., officers received reports that four females had been sexually assaulted by the same suspect in a wave pool at Splash Works.

Police said the four victims ranged in age from 13 to 22.

Officers said the victims were in the wave pool between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect allegedly touched them in a sexual manner.

Police are searching for a man between 30 and 40 years of age, standing six feet tall with a medium build and black hair worn in a bun. He has a long beard and was seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Officers said he was with a group of other men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.