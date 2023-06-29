Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after 4 sexual assaults reported at Canada’s Wonderland

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 4:15 pm
A sign at the entranceway to Canada’s Wonderland’s passenger pick-up and drop off area is pictured in Vaughan, Ont., on March 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign at the entranceway to Canada’s Wonderland’s passenger pick-up and drop off area is pictured in Vaughan, Ont., on March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after four sexual assaults were reported at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., officers received reports that four females had been sexually assaulted by the same suspect in a wave pool at Splash Works.

Police said the four victims ranged in age from 13 to 22.

Officers said the victims were in the wave pool between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect allegedly touched them in a sexual manner.

Police are searching for a man between 30 and 40 years of age, standing six feet tall with a medium build and black hair worn in a bun. He has a long beard and was seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Officers said he was with a group of other men.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

York Region Police announce program to address fighting at Canada’s Wonderland
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceYRPCanada’s WonderlandCrime VaughanWonderlandCanada's Wonderland assaultwonderland assault
