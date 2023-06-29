Pierrefonds-Roxboro welcomes ‘one-of-a-kind’ park

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro inaugurated a new $3.5 million park.

Located in the Cap-Saint-Jacques district, de Deauville park has been under renovation since August 2022.

The park underwent a major facelift — it now features new ergonomic equipment, rest areas, three separate play areas, and a splash pad.

The site will also eventually be equipped with a park shelter.

“This is a state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind type of facility that we haven’t seen in Quebec so far,” said Jim Beis, Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor.

“Hopefully it’s something that will continue, not only in our borough, but in other communities as well.”

The park was designed around the theme of nature, which is evident throughout the playground. Much of the structures are built using materials such as wood, stone and metal.

The site was designed around the area’s natural environment to please children, teens and even adults.

“In the western section of Pierrefonds, we were looking on the map at things that were missing and one of the elements that were missing was one of these types of park facilities,” said Beis.

“So we revamped the park that existed and added the rest areas, furniture, the play structures, picnic tables, the planting, the water games.”

In addition to that, a mini-forest will be planted in the park in mid-August.

Local residents and volunteers will be invited to participate in the planting.