Video link
Headline link
Canada

NHL draft: Edmonton Oilers ship Yamamoto, Kostin to Detroit in salary dump

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Stanley Cup hopes dashed for Edmonton Oilers fans as playoff run ends'
Stanley Cup hopes dashed for Edmonton Oilers fans as playoff run ends
A heart breaking night for Edmonton Oilers fans as the team failed to pull out a win in a do-or-die situation. Sarah Ryan has reaction from local fans and businesses who weren't ready for playoff hockey to be over quite yet. – May 15, 2023
NHL teams got back to wheeling and dealing on the second day of the NHL draft.

After the quietest opening round on the trade front in 16 years — there were exactly zero moves made during Wednesday night’s made-for-TV event — a couple of general managers made up for lost time.

The Edmonton Oilers made the biggest move, shipping wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations in a salary dump that gives Edmonton GM Ken Holland some salary cap flexibility ahead of the opening of free agency Saturday.

Click to play video: 'No Canada: country’s Stanley Cup drought now at 30 years'
No Canada: country’s Stanley Cup drought now at 30 years

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-round pick from the New York Islanders for future considerations earlier Thursday. The veteran forward was reportedly placed on waivers to execute a buyout of the final year of his contract, which carries a US$5 million salary cap hit.

Chicago also picked up winger Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-rounder in 2024.

If the 38-year-old pending unrestricted free agent signs on in the Windy City, he’ll join both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno — acquired from the Boston Bruins before the draft — to help guide and insulate No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

The Calgary Flames were the first Canadian team to make a selection Thursday, taking defenceman Etienne Morin of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats at No. 48.

