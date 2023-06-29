NHL draft: Edmonton Oilers ship Yamamoto, Kostin to Detroit in salary dump

Send this page to someone via email

NHL teams got back to wheeling and dealing on the second day of the NHL draft.

After the quietest opening round on the trade front in 16 years — there were exactly zero moves made during Wednesday night’s made-for-TV event — a couple of general managers made up for lost time.

The Edmonton Oilers made the biggest move, shipping wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations in a salary dump that gives Edmonton GM Ken Holland some salary cap flexibility ahead of the opening of free agency Saturday.



The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-round pick from the New York Islanders for future considerations earlier Thursday. The veteran forward was reportedly placed on waivers to execute a buyout of the final year of his contract, which carries a US$5 million salary cap hit.

Chicago also picked up winger Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-rounder in 2024.

If the 38-year-old pending unrestricted free agent signs on in the Windy City, he’ll join both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno — acquired from the Boston Bruins before the draft — to help guide and insulate No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

The Calgary Flames were the first Canadian team to make a selection Thursday, taking defenceman Etienne Morin of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats at No. 48.