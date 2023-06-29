Teen granted bail in N.S. school stabbing case, put under house arrest

The teenager who pleaded not guilty after being accused of stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in March was released on bail on Wednesday.
A Halifax judge ruled the youth will remain under house arrest while being supervised by his parents, who posted a total of $100,000 in sureties to confirm that he will abide by the terms of his release.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.
In addition to being instructed to stay inside his parents’ home while he awaits a trial, with the exemption of a medical emergency or if he goes out accompanied by a parent or guardian, the youth is prohibited from being within 25 metres of the victims or the school where the incident took place.
He also faces a single count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it’s unauthorized, and mischief. Therefore, he’s banned from possessing of any type of weapon as part of his conditions.
Police responded to the Bedford-area school on March 20, the first day back after the spring break, following a weapons complaint. Two staff members had been stabbed and the student allegedly involved was also injured.
The teenager was found fit to stand stand trial in April.
A start date for the trial hasn’t been set.
