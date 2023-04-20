Menu

Crime

Teen found fit to stand trial for attempted murder in N.S. high school stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence'
Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence
A former Halifax educational program assistant is sounding the alarm over violence in schools. An incident last week, in which two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School were allegedly stabbed by a student, brought the issue into the spotlight. But Lisa Cail says it’s just one example of the violence that staff at schools across the province are facing – Mar 25, 2023
A 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing two staff members of a Halifax-area high school has been found fit to stand trial.

The teen is facing two counts of attempted murder charges, stemming from the incident on March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in the community of Bedford.

Read more: Halifax student calls for more mental health supports in wake of high school stabbing

There is a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act on the identity of the accused.

The two staff members were taken to hospital, and the Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed at the time that the teen was injured as well.

The school’s principal has since shared updates on social media about the staff members, who were released from hospital and are recovering.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused appeared in court on Thursday for a fitness hearing and was deemed fit to stand trial. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirms his next appearance is scheduled for May 25 in Halifax Youth Court.

School violenceSchool StabbingCharles P. Allen High Schoolhigh school stabbingCPA StabbingHalifax school stabbingCPA High School
