Teen found fit to stand trial for attempted murder in N.S. high school stabbing

A 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing two staff members of a Halifax-area high school has been found fit to stand trial.
The teen is facing two counts of attempted murder charges, stemming from the incident on March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in the community of Bedford.
There is a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act on the identity of the accused.
The two staff members were taken to hospital, and the Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed at the time that the teen was injured as well.
The school’s principal has since shared updates on social media about the staff members, who were released from hospital and are recovering.
The accused appeared in court on Thursday for a fitness hearing and was deemed fit to stand trial. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirms his next appearance is scheduled for May 25 in Halifax Youth Court.
