Teen found fit to stand trial for attempted murder in N.S. high school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing two staff members of a Halifax-area high school has been found fit to stand trial.

The teen is facing two counts of attempted murder charges, stemming from the incident on March 20 at Charles P. Allen High School in the community of Bedford.

Read more: Halifax student calls for more mental health supports in wake of high school stabbing

There is a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act on the identity of the accused.

The two staff members were taken to hospital, and the Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed at the time that the teen was injured as well.

The school’s principal has since shared updates on social media about the staff members, who were released from hospital and are recovering.

Story continues below advertisement

Wow! Seeing Mr.Rodgers at CPA today was the absolute best feeling. 💕 Ms. Light was released from hospital today too. So grateful to CPA students & staff, HRP, paramedics, VG and QEll. Thank you to our community and HRCE schools for the love … and treats and much needed coffee. pic.twitter.com/C876TDbbdc — Principal (@CPA_Principal) March 22, 2023

Ms. Light stopped by CPA today. She loved all of the cards and gifts. She also received recognition and a beautiful Challenge Coin from HRP! We’ll deserved! pic.twitter.com/zvffqEOQOL — Principal (@CPA_Principal) March 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The accused appeared in court on Thursday for a fitness hearing and was deemed fit to stand trial. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirms his next appearance is scheduled for May 25 in Halifax Youth Court.