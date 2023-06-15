Menu

Crime

Teenage suspect in Halifax-area school stabbing pleads not guilty to 11 charges

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 3:38 pm
Halifax police detail ‘traumatic’ school stabbing after student charged with attempted murder
Providing an update on Tuesday, Halifax police provided additional details surrounding the charges filed against a 15-year-old student of Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S. on Tuesday, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder following the stabbing of two staff members on Monday morning. “An incident of this nature is traumatic, not just for those involved, but everyone in the community,” Halifax regional police chief Dan Kinsella said – Mar 21, 2023
The teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in March pleaded not guilty to 11 charges Thursday.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also faces a single count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it’s unauthorized, and mischief.

Police responded to the Bedford-area school on March 20, the first day back after the spring break, following a weapons complaint. Two staff members had been stabbed and the student allegedly involved was also injured.

The teenager was found fit to stand to stand trial in April.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, a bail hearing for the suspect is scheduled for June 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Halifax Provincial Youth Court.

The PPS also said the teen was arraigned on a separate mischief charge for an alleged offence on March 2. The matter will also return to court June 28.

