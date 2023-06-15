Teenage suspect in Halifax-area school stabbing pleads not guilty to 11 charges

Send this page to someone via email

The teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in March pleaded not guilty to 11 charges Thursday.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also faces a single count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it’s unauthorized, and mischief.

Police responded to the Bedford-area school on March 20, the first day back after the spring break, following a weapons complaint. Two staff members had been stabbed and the student allegedly involved was also injured.

The teenager was found fit to stand to stand trial in April.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, a bail hearing for the suspect is scheduled for June 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Halifax Provincial Youth Court.

The PPS also said the teen was arraigned on a separate mischief charge for an alleged offence on March 2. The matter will also return to court June 28.