Halifax Wanderers ‘very close’ to making new stadium a reality, team president says

A larger, more permanent Halifax Wanderers soccer stadium could be on the horizon.

Derek Martin, the team’s founder and president, said they’re “getting very close” to making the new stadium a reality.

“I think in the next few months we’ll be able to speak about it publicly, about what we’re proposing to do and what we’d like to do,” he said on Global News Morning on Thursday.

“I think as we’ve been preaching since we started this, we’ve taken the risk to prove that the concept worked. I think we’ve proven it works. So now it’s just making those next steps to give the citizens of Halifax really the proper venue that they deserve.”

Currently, the Wanderer Grounds in downtown Halifax has a capacity of about 6,500. Martin has previously said that the games average about 6,000 in attendance.

As well, the current stadium does not have permanent washroom facilities, running water or the ability to serve food.

While the team waits to publicly reveal its pitch for a new stadium, it’s enjoying success as a club.

Friday night, they’re hosting New Canadians Night, times with their match against Forge FC. Through a partnership with Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) and YMCA, about 600 new Canadians will be given tickets to the game.

“We’re expecting a sellout crowd, even with the weather,” Martin said.

“People want to come check it out under the lights at the Wanderer Grounds. We’re expecting a great game (and what’s) going to be a great team to play against. But really excited to see what these guys can do when they get the chance on home grounds.”

Tiago Coimbra, a forward on the team, will be among those to watch Friday night.

The 19-year-old, who is originally from Brazil, said he’s proud to call Canada home now.

“It’s a very different lifestyle than I had in Brazil. I had to get used to it again, going back to Brazil and then coming back here again,” he said.

“It’s been pretty interesting. And of course, playing with the Wanderers, playing my first year as a pro, it’s been pretty great. I got to get my first pro goal and my first pro game, so it’s been pretty exciting for me and my family.”

He said he plans to continue bringing his trademark energy to the field.

“It’s exciting to have exciting young talents like Tiago here and you know, the team’s really come together,” Martin said.

He noted that over the first six weeks or so, the players were “kind of getting to know each other” and getting used to head coach Patrice Gheisar’s system.

“We had a lot of draws, which was still encouraging because we weren’t losing as we were kind of figuring things out,” Martin said.

“And then really the last few weeks started to really pull it all together and you’re starting to see multiple-goal games and excitement and energy and hopefully that can continue for the rest of the season.”

