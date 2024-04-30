Whiteout party means Winnipeg road closures as Jets try to stave off elimination

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing another whiteout to downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday — which means you may have to make some adjustments to your commute.

The Jets, who are down 3-1 in their playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, are hoping to stave off elimination at Canada Life Centre, and the Winnipeg hockey faithful will be there to cheer them on.

As a result, the city is closing southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, plus Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street, to accommodate the throng of fans expected to take over the area.

Often imitated, never equalled. Bring the noise tomorrow ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WfZyzzBXPy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 30, 2024

The closures, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, will continue until early Wednesday, with Donald remaining closed until 3 a.m. Wednesday and Graham until 1 a.m.

Transit is also affected by the closures, with a number of buses in the area being rerouted beginning in the morning, with things returning to normal by Wednesday.

The Millennium Library is also shutting its doors early at 6 p.m., with the entrance and exit to the library complex’s Donald Street parkade remaining closed from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Jets hit the ice in Winnipeg at 9:30 p.m. for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.