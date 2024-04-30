Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Whiteout party means Winnipeg road closures as Jets try to stave off elimination

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing another whiteout to downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday — which means you may have to make some adjustments to your commute.

The Jets, who are down 3-1 in their playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, are hoping to stave off elimination at Canada Life Centre, and the Winnipeg hockey faithful will be there to cheer them on.

As a result, the city is closing southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, plus Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street, to accommodate the throng of fans expected to take over the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The closures, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, will continue until early Wednesday, with Donald remaining closed until 3 a.m. Wednesday and Graham until 1 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Transit is also affected by the closures, with a number of buses in the area being rerouted beginning in the morning, with things returning to normal by Wednesday.

Trending Now

The Millennium Library is also shutting its doors early at 6 p.m., with the entrance and exit to the library complex’s Donald Street parkade remaining closed from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Jets hit the ice in Winnipeg at 9:30 p.m. for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.

Click to play video: 'With Jets playoff-bound, traditional whiteout street parties to return'
With Jets playoff-bound, traditional whiteout street parties to return
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices