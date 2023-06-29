Special air quality statement continues into Thursday for southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is continuing a special air quality statement for southern Ontario on Thursday due to pollution from wildfire smoke.

“High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible once again Thursday through Friday,” the weather agency said in its statement.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.”

However, conditions have improved since Wednesday, as Environment Canada said smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved south and east of the area.

“As a result, a reprieve from poor air quality is expected tonight. Air quality may deteriorate in some areas on Thursday and Friday as smoke plumes return,” Environment Canada said Thursday.

Areas under an air quality statement stretch along southern Ontario from Windsor and London, through the Greater Toronto Area to just outside of Ottawa. Areas north through Barrie, cottage country and North Bay are also covered.

Ottawa is under a smog warning as there are “higher concentrations” of particle matter from smoke, Environment Canada said.

On Wednesday, Toronto had seen the worst air quality of major cities in the world as southern Ontario was blanketed by smoke from wildfires.

“The number briefly touched 300 which is very unhealthy to breathe in, especially for an extended period of time,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on Wednesday.

4:32 ‘Unsafe to be outdoors’: Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.

Here is a list of areas in Ontario under the special air quality statement for Thursday: